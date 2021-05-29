Kellogg's LGBTQ-Themed Rainbow Cereal Latest in Trend of 'Pride' Products

Kellogg Company has partnered with the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD to release a limited-edition pride breakfast cereal designed to support diversity and inclusion.

The "boxes are for cereal, not for people" campaign says the idea is to encourage acceptance of everyone "no matter who you are, who you love, or what pronouns you use," Kellogg said in a statement. The product is called Together With Pride cereal.

"Together With Pride cereal marks the latest chapter in a years-long partnership with GLAAD and is the evolution of the much-loved All Together cereal, which previously was only available online," said Doug VanDeVelde, general manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category. "Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. We can't wait for fans to try our latest limited run."

For every box sold, Kellogg says it will donate $3 (up to $140,000) to support GLAAD when buyers upload their receipts. The cereal boxes debuted in May, just ahead of Pride Month in June.

"Kellogg has a long-standing commitment to equity, diversity & inclusion to our employees, our consumers, and communities," said Priscilla Koranteng, vice president of talent and diversity. "New Together With Pride cereal is our latest effort aligned with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone."

The launch of Together With Pride cereal comes as multiple companies have introduced "pride" products promoting LGBTQ+ communities.

The Walt Disney Company is now marketing a series of clothes and toys decorated with rainbow-colored flags.

The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities: https://t.co/6weUid4JRE pic.twitter.com/0zwKzobgNi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2021

At least 30 products feature the flag in conjunction with several of its iconic characters and trademarks, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, Donald Duck, the Pixar animation logo, the Star Wars logo, and the Marvel logo. The flag is featured on pins, ball caps, mouse ears, t-shirts, polo shirts, and masks.

The popular toy company Lego also announced the release of its first LGBTQ set titled "Everyone is Awesome!" just ahead of Pride Month.

We're super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

And last October, Nabisco teamed up with PFLAG, a national LGBT advocacy group, to celebrate LGBT History Month by giving away limited-edition Oreo cookies filled with colors of the rainbow.

We're PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with @PFLAG ️‍ Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies! pic.twitter.com/Sg5U6Q7sTb — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020

The cookies were part of OREO and PFLAG's new Proud Parent platform, "a long-term campaign shining light on the importance of a supportive family in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance."