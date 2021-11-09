Christian Broadway Star Who Claims He Was Fired Due to His Faith Isn't Backing Down

Tony-nominated Broadway star Chad Kimball is alleging he was fired from his longtime role in the show “Come From Away” over his Christian beliefs — and he’s explaining why he has decided to so fervently defend himself.

Kimball — who was an original cast member when the show opened in 2017 — is now suing Kiss the Cod Broadway, the Broadway show’s producer, as well as Alchemy Production Group, which serves as the management company, the New York Post reported.

The actor told the outlet why he’s taking his grievances to the courts.

“Jesus never commanded us to not defend ourselves. As Christians, we are commanded to seek out justice, truth, and restoration,” Kimball said. “The law gives us opportunities to do all of those things.”

As CBN News previously reported, Kimball’s controversy started last year when the Seattle native spoke out against COVID-19 restrictions placed on churches in Washington state.

Kimball tweeted against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D) regulations restricting singing and worship. The actor expressed his belief these rules were about “power” and said he would “respectfully disobey.”

Respectfully, I will never allow a Governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone sing in worship to my God. Folks, absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY. This is not about safety. It’s about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these unlawful orders. #inslee #Tyranny #truth pic.twitter.com/84UDiozOd1 — Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) November 15, 2020

Kimball’s comments sparked quite a bit of reaction and outrage at the time, with fellow Broadway stars and others slamming his take. He’s now alleging his faith inevitably led in some way to his dismissal from “Come From Away.”

The actor has clarified he had no problem with masking and is vaccinated, but he was confused as to why people weren’t able to sing while wearing a mask.

“I just wanted to be able to sing in church while wearing a mask and being socially distanced,” he told the Post.

Kimball posted a statement to his Instagram on Oct. 25, explaining more about the basis of his complaint.

“The Broadway musical ‘Come From Way’ is a story about a small town welcoming people from around the world on 9/11, regardless of creed, race or religion,” he wrote. “However, as the complaint I have filed alleges, some associated with the show have lost sight of that message and have not shown me the same kindness.”

The actor went on to say he hopes people in the show who “are not a party to this discrimination” understand that he cannot “allow the violation” of his “protected civil rights go unchallenged.”

“By God’s grace, every one of us has worth,” Kimball concluded the statement.

