'Jesus... YOU Get ALL the Glory': Russell Wilson Becomes Fastest NFL Quarterback to Reach 100 Wins

The Seattle Seahawks avoided their first three-game losing streak in a decade after beating the San Francisco 49ers Sunday with a 28-21 victory.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who accounted for three of the team's four touchdowns, had even more to celebrate after achieving his 100th win during the fourth game of his 10th season with the NFL.

The 32-year-old tweeted a chart of the 10 fastest quarterbacks to achieve 100 wins, then made sure to give credit to the Lord.

"Jesus ... YOU get ALL the Glory," he said in the tweet.

JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!! pic.twitter.com/8yWHgnp990 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 4, 2021

In a postgame press conference, Wilson pointed out that he strives to win during each game, then praised his teammates and the people who have supported him throughout his journey.

"That's why I play the game, is to win. Just to be in great company with some amazing players in the history of this game … it's pretty special."

He continued, "I think back to my Dad - when he used to wake me up in the morning - and before, I didn't really want to wake up that early. He used to try to wake me up at 5:15, 5:30 in the morning and he'd knock on my door and say 'Son, you want to be great?' every day," Wilson recalled. "I started answering the call, you know. I tried to be up earlier than him."

Wilson shared an important message for the next generation of athletes looking to him for inspiration.

"To any young kid out there too, I think about the hard work," he said. "Hard work pays off. You have to put the work in. There's no mistaking hard work. I think back to my mom and my dad. They both demonstrated so much faith and they believed in my brother, my sister and I so much that they always encouraged rather than discouraged."

Wilson and his wife Ciara are both devout Christians and have long been outspoken about their faith.

As CBN News reported earlier this year, Wilson recited part of a scripture from the Bible's New Testament when he accepted the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He was selected from the annual group of 32 nominees, one from each team, for his COVID-19 relief efforts and philanthropy to charitable organizations.

Wilson paraphrased a part of 1 Corinthians 13:4 in his address:

"To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone'," he continued. "Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love changes things. Thank you."