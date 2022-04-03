Denzel Washington Tells Pastor TD Jakes 'The Only Solution Was Prayer' After Will Smith Incident at Oscars

Denzel Washington is speaking out about the widely publicized encounter where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27.

The 67-year-old actor and others like actor Tyler Perry were seen approaching Smith and providing comfort in the wake of the stunning act of violence that shocked Hollywood and viewers.

As CBN's Faithwire reported, the unfortunate moment unfolded after Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to struggles with alopecia. "Jada, I love you," Rock said on the stage. "GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

Following the altercation at the Oscars, Washington gave Smith a piece of spiritual advice: "At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you," he told Smith.

Washington spoke with Pastor T.D. Jakes Saturday during the International Leadership Summit in Charlotte, NC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the discussion, Jakes advised Washington that he "stepped in the middle of World War III." The actor responded that "There's a saying: When the devil ignores you, then you know you're doing something wrong. The devil goes, 'Oh, no, leave him alone. He's my favorite.'" He continued, "Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it's because you're trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night."

He would not divulge details to Jakes about the conversation he had with Smith after the contentious moment, nor did Washington condemn Smith for his actions.

"There but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn?" Washington asked. "I don't know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer."

Later during the conversation, Washington told Jakes that he felt compelled to get up and approach Smith, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I couldn't have sat in my seat. No way I could have sat in my seat," he said. "That's just not who I am."

Ultimately, Smith apologized to the Academy during his Oscar acceptance speech after winning best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 film, King Richard. He later resigned from the Academy and issued a public apology to Rock.

In an Instagram post, Smith said he "reacted emotionally" to Rock's joke about Jada and admitted that he was "out of line."

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about the faith journeys of high-profile individuals who are seeking Christ, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting developments in their spiritual walk and positive statements about God. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.