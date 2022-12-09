Al Roker Finally Home After Being Sent Back to Hospital for Blood Clots: 'God Bless You All for All the Prayers'

Al Roker is thanking fans as he returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

The Today Show weatherman posted a picture of himself and his family on Instagram saying he is back home.

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family, and all your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

As CBN News reported, the 68-year-old recently shared he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

He was released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but just hours later he was rushed back to the hospital.

"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved," one source told Page Six.

Earlier this week, he told his followers that he hoped to be home soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Family, friends, and fans have rallied behind Roker in prayer.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, recently thanked the many "unceasing prayer warriors" praying for him.

"You, your husband, and your family are a wonderful example of light in this world. I'm praying for healing and full health to be restored," one person wrote on Roberts' page.

"Sending healing prayers for Al and God's peace for you and your family," another wrote.

Roberts responded, "So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home."

The longtime weather personality has been absent from the NBC morning program for several weeks, even missing his annual appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Roker revealed on Nov. 18 that he was receiving treatment for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

