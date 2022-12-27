'Wonder Years' Actress Closes 2022 Grateful for New Relationship with Jesus Christ: 'It Feels Miraculous'

"Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar recently discussed her faith and how her life was changed forever this year after receiving Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

The 47-year-old joined Great American Family actress Candace Cameron Bure on Bure's podcast to discuss faith and how they celebrate Christmas.

They didn't get far into the conversation before McKellar thanked Bure for a small gift that had a huge impact on her life.

"Candace, I don't wanna brush over the huge, huge impact that you've had on my life this year," McKellar said. "I don't even know how to call that like friendship, it's more than that. Because of you helping me to find my relationship with God and Jesus, it's been like a revolution in my life. It's been a revelation in my life."

She continued, "You gave me this Bible that I read all the time and I love it so much and I go to church now and I just, I talk to Jesus all the time every day. It's unbelievable. And you were like my guide. You were just an angel in my life and you still are. And I just wanna thank you for that publicly."

As CBN News reported, McKellar posted an Instagram live video in April where she admitted to being skeptical about Christianity for much of her life.

In that video, she shared she had a change of heart after talking with Bure.

"It all started one evening when I was struggling with the idea of forgiveness and DM'd my good friend @candacecbure about a passage from the Bible she had read on her instastories, and then she sent me a Bible, and invited me to church," she shared at the time.

Responding to McKellar's post, Bure wrote, "God's love is bigger than any human love and when He sweeps you up in understanding how powerful it is, because He is, it's undeniable. Praying for you on your journey and relationship with Jesus my sweet friend."

McKellar, who grew up around religion, says she only experienced the negative side of it.

"In my life, starting in childhood, I had been made aware of all the hypocrisy in the various religions of Christianity, it being used for evil, power, and control throughout history, and that had definitely biased me," she explained.

"Anything powerful we use and corrupt it from time to time. And so that was my association with it, and I was missing out on all the amazing, beautiful stuff. Like all the good stuff. I wasn't open-minded to it before," she stated while on the podcast.

But since falling in love with Jesus this year, her outlook has changed.

She says she is seeing things differently now and understands that God's love for humanity is limitless.

"I can tell you I'm experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I've never had before, and it feels miraculous," she said.

McKellar, known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, recently switched from starring on the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family.

Her first Christmas movie with the network debuted in November and is titled Christmas at the Drive-In.

Earlier this year, she expressed her excitement about the film's release but told Bure on the podcast that she also wants people to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"I want people to feel the joy that I have found this year," she explained. "I want people to feel that and I want them to not feel alone. I want them to feel the Holy Spirit with them and feel that support and love and comfort."

That's my wish right along with you," Bure added. "Thank you for sharing your journey of faith and I'm in prayer alongside you always and encouraging you to share that because there are moments of hope for people and you don't have to have it all together or know all the answers. You just have to take one step every day. I just love seeing it and I'm just cheering you on along the way."

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.