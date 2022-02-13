'God is So Good': Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the final minutes of Super 56 Sunday night.

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Rams, described the win as "the best feeling in the world. God is great. It's a blessing."

Matthew Stafford called it a "team victory" adding that he was "so proud of this group."

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp thanked God and his teammates. "I don't feel deserving of this," he said. "God is just so good. I'm so thankful for everyone that's been in my life that's pushed me."

The game was packed with excitement as both teams battled for the Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Rams made the first touchdown midway through the first quarter, but the Bengals got on the board by kicking a field goal with a minute left in the quarter.

Cincinnati scored their first touchdown near the end of the second quarter and followed up with an interception in the end zone to keep Los Angeles from scoring.

Within the first ten seconds of the second half, the Bengals took the lead after quarterback Joe Burrow hit for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

The two teams ground it out and tensions began to rise as the game wound down, but the Rams came out on top, scoring the final touchdown after a 15-play drive when Matthew Stafford threw to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the end zone.

Leading up to the event, numerous players for the Rams and Bengals shared about their faith in God's purpose - regardless of the game results.

The Rams acquired RB Sony Michel last year in a trade with the New England Patriots. During a recent interview, Michel pointed out how God has been working in his life since the move, Sports Spectrum reports.

"He's been working tremendously," Michel said. "He's been doing a lot of work in my life, I believe, this year, especially with my transition here to the Rams — not playing much in the beginning and trusting Him. Trusting my faith in Him and knowing that He put me in this position for a reason."

Last month, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson delivered the finishing touch on his team's amazing NFL comeback. The 22-year-old kicked the game-winning field goal from 31-yards out, sending the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

McPherson has shared that his strengths in football come from practice, but also his faith in God.

"I lean on my faith a lot when it comes to football and just my life in general," he said. "I really feel like I can't compete my best without it. I know everything happens for a reason and I know God's going to be there to help me throughout the ups and downs. So as long as I keep Him in my life close to me, I know there's nothing I can't do."

Kupp scored two touchdowns in the NFC championship game that sent the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

"I think the thing that He has taught me is that you will find that you are most fulfilled, you will find the most joy when you are rooted in your purpose, and specifically rooted in His purpose for you," Kupp said. "That, to me, has been one of the best things about this year."

