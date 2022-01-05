'Thankful and Blessed': Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Shares Emotional Goodbye After Final Home Game

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger thanked his fans, family, and the Lord Monday in what was likely the last home game of his 18-season career.

Emotions were running high as "Big Ben' took a victory lap around Heinz Field after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14.

What could be Big Ben's final lap around Heinz Field (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Ivpm4psNbb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2022

Although the 39-year-old hasn't officially announced his retirement yet, he has alluded to it during post-game interviews.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Completing 24 of 46 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, the game ended just as Roethlisberger had hoped it would - with a win.

"I'm just so thankful for the fans, my family obviously and the good Lord has blessed me in so many ways," he told ESPN on the field right after the game. "We still got another game and I'll be excited and ready to go for that, but this is just an awesome place."

"The good Lord has blessed me in so many ways."@steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger plays his final game in Pittsburgh. @_BigBen7 #steelers pic.twitter.com/yMdElnnq2l — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 4, 2022

The stands were packed with thousands of loyal fans, cheering and waving their "terrible towels" as many held up signs honoring the veteran QB.

Roethlisberger reflected on his time with the team, which led them to three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins in under seven years' time.

"Heinz Field is so special to me, just like this city is, and even you guys (the media) for the most part," Roethlisberger said. "I'm very thankful and blessed to call this home."

He also received a warm hug from his wife and their three children.

Big Ben hugging his kids after the win pic.twitter.com/gFbWaXh2AU — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2022

CBN News has previously reported that Roethlisberger has been open about his Christian faith.

After suffering a brutal elbow injury in 2019, he acknowledged that all he can do is trust God.

"I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season."

Statement from Ben Roethlisberger: pic.twitter.com/0SEAvrR0Qo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

During a ManUp Pittsburgh Conference in June 2020, Roethlisberger shared that he had been baptized again, Sports Spectrum reports.

"Three years ago I got baptized," Roethlisberger said. "I was baptized as a kid; my parents took me as a baby. But I didn't make that decision. So three years ago now I made the decision to be baptized because I felt like I needed to do that. I wanted to have a closer walk, a better relationship with Jesus, with my wife, with my kids, with my family – become a better person."

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.