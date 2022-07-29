Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Iconic singer Amy Grant is reportedly on the mend after she had a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

A spokesperson for Grant tells CBN News, "I can confirm she was in a biking accident Wednesday, and that she was wearing a helmet and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions and is in stable condition."

Grant, 61, was treated for minor injuries following her fall. The six-time Grammy winner was admitted overnight to Vanderbilt hospital on Wednesday. She stayed an extra night just to be safe.

"She was admitted and stayed overnight as a precaution and stayed last night for observation and treatment," her representative confirmed to CBN News.

Grant's team thanked her fans for their prayers and well wishes in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition," the post read. "She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal."

"Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received," the post continued. "Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to do the same!" the post concluded.

As CBN News has reported over the years, Grant is known for her strong Christian faith and is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. As a singer and songwriter, her career spans four decades and is still going strong.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, Heart in Motion. The crossover album launched her career to new heights and introduced audiences to hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love is For," and "Every Heartbeat."

In an exclusive interview at her home in Franklin, TN, last August, Grant told CBN News she was glad to be going back on tour again after the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

And she's still touring. Her website lists all of Grant's upcoming tour dates. Her next performance is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the Tennessee Theater in Knoxville.

