Justin Bieber Leans on Faith in Christ During Ongoing Bout with Facial Paralysis: 'JESUS IS WITH ME'

Justin Bieber said Jesus is by his side as he continues to cope with the side effects of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video on Friday, the pop star asked for prayers after revealing his diagnosis which had caused paralysis to the right side of his face.

Bieber told his followers Monday that he's making progress and he is comforted by knowing that God is in control.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me. I'm reminded He knows all of me," the 28-year-old wrote on an Instagram story.

"He know(s) the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and He constantly welcomes me into His loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME," he stated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears."

The LGBT agenda in schools is just one reason people are choosing to homeschool. Kirk Cameron spoke to CBN's Quick Start Podcast about it. Listen here:

Bieber and his wife Hailey have been through other health-related issues recently, with Hailey experiencing a shocking stroke.

In March, Hailey began feeling stroke-like symptoms and was hospitalized. Doctors determined that she had suffered a blood clot to her brain.

And CBN News previously reported that Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease and has suffered from mental health problems.

Despite enduring Hailey's stroke and Justin's paralysis, and health scares that are quite unexpected among young people, Justin affirms that faith is what gives them peace.

"It's gonna be okay and I have hope. I trust God and I trust that it's all for a reason. I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime," Justin declared.

Please continue to pray for the Biebers and for God's hand to be upon them.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***