'I Trust God': Justin Bieber Asks for Prayers While Battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Pop star Justin Bieber is asking for prayers after he was diagnosed with a serious medical condition that has left the right side of his face paralyzed.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old explained that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," he says in the video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

The singer apologized to fans for having to cancel his upcoming performances and thanked them for understanding.

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not able of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious as you can see."

Bieber continued, "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," he says. "I hope you guys understand, and I'm using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears."

He ended the video by declaring that he's leaning on his Christian faith to get through this difficult time.

"It's gonna be okay and I have hope. I trust God and I trust that it's all for a reason. I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I'm gonna rest," Bieber stated.

Numerous followers commented with prayers and well wishes.

"Love you brother. God is with you and looking out for you every step of the way," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Praying for a healthy and speedy recovery for you. Your well-being is most important!"

"God has you covered bro! It's already done in Jesus' name! We are healed," said one follower.

"Prayers up for u brotha. God's got u always much love," commented another follower.

CBN News has previously reported on the important role that faith has in the performer's life.

He credits his wife, Hailey, and his relationship with God for giving deeper meaning to his life that fame and fortune alone couldn't give him.

Please pray for Bieber's health to improve and for God's hand to be upon him while he is healing.

