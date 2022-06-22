Steph Curry Says His Christian Foundation Was Built on This New Testament Verse, but It's Not the One on His Shoes

NBA star Steph Curry has been open about his Christian faith through the years, even wearing the Bible verse from Philippians 4:13 on his shoes: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

But he said in a recent podcast that the New Testament's Romans 8:28 actually formed a foundation for his faith when he was younger.

Romans 8:28 reads: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Curry told Christian singer Tauren Wells on his The High Note Podcast that he was constantly being compared to his father Dell Curry, who had played in the NBA for 16 years.

He explained that while his father was on the road playing basketball, his mother Sonya was the daily foundation of discipline, encouragement, and support for him and his two siblings. It was also his mom, Curry said, that led the three Curry children to their relationship with God and the beginning of their faith journey by taking them to church every Wednesday and Sunday. Plus, she led at 6:30 a.m. Bible studies every morning before school.

"It kind of gave me the confidence to find out what that meant for myself," the Golden State Warriors point guard said. "These last crazy 12 years in the league, a lot of it has come down to forming an identity and knowing where my foundation is so that with all the things thrown at me, like you said, I knew who I was and I know who I am."

"I credit my mom a lot for showing us the way," Curry added.

Even though he helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships and is known as one of the best 3-point shooters in the history of the game when he was younger he was just the son of Dell Curry, and that comparison to his father continued.

"No matter what gym I walked into in high school, I would hear the student section on the other side shouting, … 'Daddy can't help you,'" Curry recalled, laughing.

But he explained his success always goes back to the foundation that was set by his parents, especially by his mom.

"My mom messaged over and over and over and over again, Romans 8:28, and that was the verse that she spoke life into me," Curry said. "To me, that was something that I really believed. Whatever I put my mind to, whatever I decided, I was going to really work it and have that spirit of accomplishment."

And that spirit continues. As CBN News reported last week, the 34-year-old just led his team to their fourth NBA championship, defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90.

Curry, who scored 34 points to lead the Warriors in claiming the franchise's seventh championship in NBA history, is unashamed of his faith in Christ. He praised God after their win.

"We've got four championships," Curry said. "God is great. The ability to be on this stage and play with amazing teammates against a great Boston Celtics team gave us everything to try to get to the finish line. This one hits different for sure… It's special."

"I'm so proud of our group. I thank God every day I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people," Curry told ESPN. "We know this is what it's all about — playing for a championship and what we've been through the last three years. Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this court right now. It's amazing. Very surreal, though. Very surreal."

Over the last decade, Curry has found many different ways to honor God and point to his faith in Christ. In recent years, he's been wearing a blue wristband that says, "In Jesus' Name I Play."

"I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them towards the Man who died for our sins on the cross," he wrote in a 2015 Fellowship for Christian Athletes article. "I know I have a place in heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***