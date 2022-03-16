'Keep Praying': Stephen Baldwin Praises God's Protection After Daughter Hailey Bieber Suffers Blood Clot in Brain

Actor Stephen Baldwin says he has "been on his knees before my God" after his daughter, Hailey Bieber suffered a frightening health scare last week.

The model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber was admitted to the hospital on March 10 after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Doctors determined she had suffered a blood clot in her brain.

Baldwin asked his followers to continue to pray for Justin who is on tour while Hailey is now home recovering.

"Thank you so much for all the prayers for the wonderful ... Hailey. Lets keep praying for ... JB on tour so love, peace, & joy may touch this world. God Bless to You All," the actor wrote.

He concluded the post glorifying God, saying, "He is my father ... love Him so much as always, He's a good father."

People Magazine reports that Hailey, 25, shared details about the incident on Saturday.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she wrote.

Hailey continued, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Justin and Hailey have endured other health-related issues in the past.

CBN News previously reported that Justin, 28, was diagnosed with Lyme disease and suffered from mental health problems.

The couple was married in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, then held a formal wedding ceremony the following year in South Carolina.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.