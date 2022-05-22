'Duck Dynasty' Family Movie 'The Blind' Showcasing Commander Phil Robertson to Debut in 2023

The famed Duck Dynasty clan is coming to the big screen with a new film highlighting patriarch Phil Robertson and his spiritual journey that began in the South during the 1960s.

The Blind sheds light on Robertson's reckless lifestyle and the challenges he faced such as overcoming alcoholism and dealing with family troubles, Movieguide reports.

Filming for the movie is currently underway in the family's native Shreveport, Louisiana. A release date hasn't been announced a release date, however, the movie is projected to premiere sometime in 2023.

CBN News previously reported that the Robertson family shared their emotional testimonies during an eight-episode series called Dysfunction to Dynasty.

Phil Robertson and his wife, Kay, opened up about their marriage before their TV success while other family members share stories about their struggles.

During the first three episodes, Phil and Kay discussed the struggles of raising her children in the midst of her husband's erratic behavior.

The Blind is being produced by Tread Lively Entertainment, which also hosts several podcasts by the Robertson family.

