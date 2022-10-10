'Glorifying Jesus': Dude Perfect Announces Plans for New 'Family-Friendly' Entertainment Destination

The five-member comedy and sports team known to more than 58 million YouTube subscribers as Dude Perfect has announced their next goal – the building of a new Dude Perfect headquarters, which will be a "family-friendly" entertainment destination.

Variety reports the dudes have been working for more than a year with San Antonio, Texas-based Overland Partners on the project.

The new three-story HQ building will feature a 330-foot "trick-shot tower," a Dude Perfect museum, mini golf, a merch store, restaurants, and 2 acres of outdoor space.

The facility could cost as much as $100 million to build, the group told The Dallas Morning News.

Right now, there's no timetable for when the new facility will open. Dude Perfect's co-founders and owners – Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and twins Cory and Coby Cotton – are pitching several different cities on the project, including Los Angeles and Atlanta, according to Sports Business Journal.

As CBN News has reported, the Frisco, Texas-based group has racked up billions of views on YouTube, along with tens of millions of followers which has brought them a multi-million dollar empire dedicated to making the perfect shot.

The five men have also revealed a faith-based purpose on their website.

"But there's more to Dude Perfect than just having fun. We're about giving back, spreading joy, and glorifying Jesus Christ," they say.

From making a basket out of the Goodyear Blimp to flying with the Blue Angels, and eating dog food like cereal, the five friends are the second-highest-paid YouTube stars on the planet, earning roughly $20 million in 2021.

The former Texas A&M roommates posted their first trick shot in 2009, and the rest is history. Now, the group has more than 58 million subscribers and nearly 15 billion views.

They tweeted a video showing an animation of their proposed facility.

The future of Dude Perfect COMING SOON:

▫️330-foot trick shot tower

▫️Crazy Mini Golf

▫️Trick Shot Town

▫️Dude Perfect Museum

▫️Two acres of outdoor space

▫️Merch store, restaurants, & more And that's just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/VwkH3SRzdo — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) September 26, 2022

As CBN News has reported, Dude Perfect fans found out the hard way that sometimes making those shots is not so easy, and the five dudes aren't always perfect.

But it's not just trick shots. They've also perfected game shows, and helicopter battles and they've taken on stereotypes in their videos.

The driving force behind these dudes might come as a surprise. "If we lost everything tomorrow," said Dude Perfect's Garrett Hilbert, "it doesn't matter."

"We know that the most important thing we have is Jesus," he said in the official Dude Perfect documentary.

They're also in the business of giving back, granting dozens of wishes for Make-A-Wish Foundation children in less than four years.

"Once you see these kids and what they're going through," said Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect, "it's a no-brainer."

"Knowing that you have the ability to bring them some small amount of hope is such an easy lift for us," said Toney.

That included pit stops on their first Live tour across the country in 2019 to visit kids with cancer and taking a detour to bring the tour bus to Myer, a six-year-old fan diagnosed with leukemia.

"Lord, we just pray for Myer," said one of the Dude Perfect members in "Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass," a YouTube film documenting their Live tour. "We're really grateful for the chance to hang out with him and his family," he said, before adding, "We love You so much and we thank You, Jesus, for Myer."

The YouTube dudes don't always wear their Christian faith on their sleeve, but if you look closely, you'll see that it's embedded into almost everything they do.

