Injured Mahomes Gives God Glory After Leading Chiefs to Super Bowl: 'I Wanna Thank God, Man'

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is giving God the credit for helping him lead his team to victory in the AFC Championship game Sunday night.

The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the very last minute, 23-20, sending them back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

Mahomes played the whole game while still recovering from an injury to his right ankle. He said afterward that he was only able to persevere because God gave him the ability.

"I wanna thank God man, he healed my body this week and gave me the strength," he told a reporter in a LIVE post-game interview.



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honors God during AFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While he looked fine much of the time, the residual injury limited his ability to play his normal game, especially later in the showdown. One of his greatest threats is his ability to scramble and escape the pocket for big throws or even big rushing gains. But with that threat somewhat neutralized, Mahomes had to tough it out, finding other ways to move the ball forward.

Despite being down three wide receivers due to injuries, Mahomes still found a way to throw for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Big time game, BIG TIME PLAY pic.twitter.com/upJPmwuqhe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

Even after wincing at moments throughout the second half, the All-Pro quarterback somehow managed to pull off a critical last-second run. The game was tied with just seconds left to play. That's when the battered Mahomes, took off on a third-down play near midfield, pushing his team barely within field goal range. That set up the game-winning kick for three points.

After the game, Mahomes wasn't the only one giving God praise. Another key moment of faith came from the team's owner.

While accepting the Lamar Hunt AFC Championship trophy, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt pointed to God just as he has in years past.

"The Lord has blessed our family in so many ways, including with the best fan base..." he said.

Meanwhile, Mahomes' faith in God has been a big part of his life for many years and helps to keep him grounded.

"My faith has always been a big part of what I do... I've grown up in church and faith really helps you know why you're playing the game, and who you're doing it for," he once told FSPN.