'God's Grace': From Mahomes to Hurts, Super Bowl-Bound Chiefs and Eagles Players Point to Power of God

PHOENIX, Arizona - As Super Bowl LVII approaches, members of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs tell CBN Sports that the faith that has guided them to this world stage is even more important than winning the big game.

The Chiefs are fighting for their second title in four seasons. For the Eagles, it's their second shot in six years. What happens on Sunday night will live on forever in the history books.

CBN Sports talked with a few players and coaches on both sides, and they say no matter who wins or what happens, it's all part of God's plan.

Players from the Chiefs and the Eagles recount God's faithfulness through adversity, which helps them enjoy the blessing of being in the Super Bowl even more.

Eagles Defensive Back K'Von Wallace #42 told us, "My faith is everything. It's all about belief. That's where it starts, just having a faith, just having a belief. My struggle helped me find my belief, even when I was in high school. I didn't play until my senior year, a lot of things that happened, I always just kept the faith. Man, I'm in the Super Bowl. I'm blessed."

Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown #11 and Defensive End Brandon Graham #55 have both battled injuries in Philadelphia. However, they're choosing to put their trust in God.

Brown said, "I like to say it's not me out here. I get all my blessings and strength from the Man above. You know it's big in my life so whichever way He wants me to go, just hopefully I'm on the same page as Him, you know. And if I'm not, hopefully He will redirect my path."

Graham recalled, "When I got hurt, I definitely said a prayer. I told the Lord, man I know that this is a time that I can spend with my family. I took it one day at a time. I got stronger with my word and enjoyed serving. I'm so thankful. I'm still thanking Him now. You know every second I get I'm just mesmerized by the moment. You know? Thank You for this moment."

When it comes to the magnitude of this Super Bowl event, they say faith helps keep all of that in perspective.

Eagles Linebacker Christian Elliss told CBN Sports, "I see it as a platform. Ten years from now, 20 years from now, my faith, that's what's going to remain the same. My relationship with God will remain the same. I want God's will to be done. I want God to be glorified. And that's just my biggest thing. Let God's will be done."

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was once a Chiefs assistant coach and was fired by the Chiefs' now-Head Coach Andy Reid. He says God's plan is always best.

"I didn't much like it, but it led me on a path to here. And so, you know, God's always done that for me and you know, put me in the positions I need to be in, maybe sometimes don't want to be in, but the positions I need to be in. And you don't always see that when you're going through the trial, right? But I'm just talking about this particular case, you know? Not staying in Kansas City and moving on in my career, and it was what I needed to go through," Sirianni said. "And so I'm obviously grateful for that and faith is number one for a reason. I'm very grateful to God for what I have."

Eagles Linebacker T.J. Edwards #57 said, "None of this would happen if it wasn't for God, and you give Him the glory at all times and try to bring as many people as you can with you and try to truly to be in the moment of everything that's happening."

Eagles Running Back Boston Scott #35 was drafted and released by the Saints, signed and released by the Eagles before finally becoming a regular contributor with Philly. At only 5 foot 6, he credits God for all his accomplishments.

"Me specifically, my stature, how I got here is improbable, but with God all things are possible," he said. "So, just having a little faith, faith the size of a mustard seed man, God will move mountains and that's something I've held true to my heart and just to be in this position, it's all Him. I just hope that I'm stewarding what He's given me well and you know, I'm just so thankful."

Eagles star Quarterback Jalen Hurts has said before that he leans on God's "grace, favor, and guidance."

"I think all of those things are a compilation of who I am, a man of God, a hard worker, a family person. It's a huge blessing. We put so much work in to have these opportunities. We definitely want to take advantage of it. But it's a huge blessing," Hurts said.

Chiefs Fullback Michael Burton #45 said, "Especially playing this game, you're going to go through some difficult times and you just got to remember to stay close to God and to continue praying and you know, He's going to answer it for you. It might not be the timeline that you want it to be, but He will always come through and He will always answer you. So having that unwavering faith that He's always going to be there for you, helps me get through any adversity."

Chiefs Long Snapper James Winchester #41 said, "I think it speaks to God's grace and His faithfulness in my life and always being there for me in the good and the bad. Man, he's certainly my rock and I don't know were I would be and I certainly wouldn't be here without Him."



Throughout the playoffs, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes battled injuries, but somehow led the Chiefs to an improbable victory on a hobbled right ankle. He gave God credit for his ability to play in the championship game and for healing his body.

"I know that I'm blessed to be in this position and I know that I'm here for a reason, to glorify Him. And so, it means everything. Not only about my football career, but all the decisions that I make. And so to have a faith backing, I know why I'm here and it's not to win football games, it's about glorifying Him and that gives me the…I have no pressure when I step on that football field cause I know why I'm here."