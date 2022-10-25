FL Surgeon General Warns mRNA Shot Can Cause Cardiac Danger to Young Men

Researchers with the Florida Department of Health have analyzed data for adverse reactions among mRNA vaccine recipients, and they've found some serious concerns, particularly for young men.

Their research led to a big announcement from Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo. He has issued new guidance regarding mRNA shots, warning they are associated with an 84% increase in cardiac-related adverse events among males 18-39 years old.

He contends that the state's research, along with other peer-reviewed research, indicates males in this age range should not receive those types of vaccines.

"Backed by the data, I stand by my recommendation against Covid-19 mRNA vaccination for young men. At this point in the pandemic, it is unlikely that the benefits outweigh these risks," he wrote in the Wall Street Journal, saying "Covid Boosters Aren't for Everyone."

Dr. Ladapo oversees the Florida Department of Health, known as Florida Health, which has issued updated guidance on the COVID-19 mRNA injections citing the recent analysis compiled from state databases.

Based on the group's research data, males within this age group can suffer from cardiac-related issues just 28 days after receiving mRNA vaccination. Males over the age of 60 have a 10 percent chance of having cardiac complications.

"Individuals with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when considering vaccination and discuss with their health care provider," reads a guidance by Florida Health. Overall, it recommends against coronavirus mRNA vaccinations for men 18-39 years old.

The guidance also recommends against vaccinations for healthy children and adolescents ages 5-17 years old, as well as infants and children under 5 years old.

Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary has also cited a study that shows concerns for adverse reactions among some adolescents:

CDC has a civic duty to do rigorously study the long-term effects of vaccine-induced myocarditis. New follow-up study 3-8 months after myocarditis shows the MRI heart abnormality of late gadolinium enhancement seen in 63% of children. Merits further study. https://t.co/klPVsnqrkc — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Dr. Ladapo released a tweet last week regarding the state-sponsored analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA shots in which he stated, "FL will not be silent on the truth." Twitter temporarily censored the post by the state's top medical official, asserting that it violated its COVID misinformation policies.

"The left has smeared these results as 'anti-science,' as Holden Thorpe, the editor of Science, recently stated in an editorial," Dr. Ladapo writes. "But time and again, the unorthodox science related to Covid-19 becomes the mainstream."

Dr. Ladapo adds, "Scientists have been attacked for questioning the efficacy of lockdowns, for urging schools to reopen, for challenging the effectiveness of mask mandates, and for opposing vaccine mandates and passports. The scientists asking these questions had the data on their side, but critics bowed to fear and political ideology."

The Florida surgeon general also noted several scientific studies that back his research.

On the other side, numerous individuals from the medical establishment are rejecting Florida's caution against mRNA shots for young men. According to NBC News, Dr. Marissa Levine, director of the Center for Leadership in Public Health Practice at the University of South Florida, said she sees only small risks of myocarditis. She believes the benefit of Covid vaccines outweighs them.

While the CDC has put forth an advisory warning to Americans, they claim "myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been reported" and still recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for "everyone ages 6 months and older."

Still, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Finland were already expressing concerns nearly a year ago that the shots could cause serious heart problems in young men.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare "raised the alert level for 'side reactions'" to the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot mRNA vaccines on Dec. 3, according to an English translation of a report by the Japanese Kyodo News Service (KNS).

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist, told the U.K.'s GBN News in a recent interview that a cardiology researcher found similar results to Florida, citing a new report showing an increase in the risk of a heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine, but failed to publish the research.

"These researchers at the moment have decided they are not going to publish their findings because they are concerned about losing research money from the drug industry," the cardiologist said.

Meanwhile, the public's trust in the CDC has waned.

"Americans should be able to trust their public health officials," Ladapo tweeted last week. "Floridians and all Americans can trust that in Florida, we will always lead with data and honesty."