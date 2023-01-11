American Heart Association Publishes Study Confirming mRNA Vaccines 'May Contribute to Myocarditis'

An American Heart Association Journal has published a study confirming that mRNA-based vaccines can cause myocarditis in certain adolescents and young adults.

A peer-reviewed study published in the journal called Circulation examined the cases of 16 adolescents and young adults hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital or Boston Children's, suffering from post-vaccination myocarditis from January 2021-February 2022.

It concludes that those 16 young people had "markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein" in their blood, "unbounded by antibodies."

"Rarely, some individuals develop myocarditis after mRNA vaccination," it reads. "The immune response driving post-vaccine myocarditis has not yet been elucidated. Understanding the immunophenotype associated with mRNA vaccine–induced myocarditis is an essential first step in preventing negative complications resulting from this novel vaccine technology."



In other words, the researchers still aren't sure why some people experience this dangerous type of heart inflammation while others don't.

Overall, it seems to back research by the Florida Department of Health that found that the mRNA vaccines are associated with an 84% increase in cardiac-related adverse events among males 18-39 years old.

It may also lead to answers about a recent disturbing trend of seemingly healthy young adults suffering, and in some cases dying, from heart issues.

"This evidence is definitive and basically, non-controversial. It's a definitive pathological diagnosis of vaccine injury," explained Dr. John Campbell, a retired nurse teacher from the U.K. "These are recognized, but rare complications."



Other doctors, physicians, and medical experts have been targeted on social media for questioning the safety of the mRNA vaccines.

Robert Malone, an mRNA vaccine pioneer-turned-critic, had his LinkedIn account abruptly shut down after he mentioned the spike in the context of heart inflammation reports among young men, Just the News reported.

Reuters and the left-leaning PolitiFact both "fact-checked" Malone for claiming that the spike protein is "cytotoxic" and can harm children.

"The spike proteins are harmless, do not cause illness, and do not last long in the body," wrote PolitiFact, last year. "Malone is the self-proclaimed inventor of messenger RNA vaccines, though that description has been disputed."

TikTok also banned an informational video by Malone.

"A viral gene will be injected into your children's cells. This gene forces your child's body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children's critical organs," he explained on the site.

As CBN News reported, the U.S. government pressured Twitter into suppressing information from medical experts about COVID-19.

Rhode Island physician and former Brown University epidemiologist, Andrew Bostom, had his account suspended from Twitter after receiving multiple strikes for alleged misinformation.

One of the violations was for a tweet referring to the results from a peer-reviewed study on mRNA vaccines.

It was considered a violation only because it "cited data that was legitimate but inconvenient to the public health establishment's narrative about the risks of flu versus Covid in children."

Bostom recently highlighted this section of the AHA's study:



The Circulation study did not find the free-floating spike protein in 45 "healthy, asymptomatic, age-matched vaccinated control subjects." So the study's authors say the evidence of myocarditis in certain cases should not be taken as a sign that the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful.

"These results do not alter the risk-benefit ratio favoring vaccination against COVID-19 to prevent severe clinical outcomes," it reads.

Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical's teaching hospital, also downplayed the findings in a press release, saying, "Risk of severe COVID-19 continues to outweigh rare risk of post-vaccination myocarditis."

But University of California San Francisco epidemiologist Vinay Prasad completed a peer-review study that claimed that the CDC and FDA are not evaluating all the evidence correctly.

"The highest incidence of myocarditis ranged from 8.1-39 cases per 100,000 persons (or doses) in studies using four stratifiers," reads Prasad's paper.

"Dose 2 is worse than dose 1. Moderna is worse than Pfizer," Prasad wrote in an accompanying essay for the Sensible Medicine newsletter Tuesday. "But these differences are lost in analyses that lump together products or combine young men and old women."

