Visit Israel from Your Home: CBN News' Virtual Tour Shows You Israel's Biggest Archaeological Finds

Millions of people around the world have been forced into isolation as part of the global effort to stop the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Since no tourists are allowed in Israel during this time, CBN News is bringing Israel to you.

We are inviting you to join our virtual tour series and see Israel's most fascinating sites from the comfort of your own home. Ride with us on the Sea of Galilee, walk the ancient pilgrimage road to that Jesus once walked, and visit ancient Shiloh.

This virtual tour page features archaeological sites and history from the time of Jesus and before.

The coronavirus can't stop this incredible journey. Watch the Bible come alive with us. Come back here every day to see a new story added to this tour page.

Today's Virtual Tour Story: Archeologists in Israel recently announced one of the most important discoveries in years. It answers a perplexing question about the ancient city of Jerusalem.

Our journey continues in Jerusalem with a search for the ark of the covenant legends have placed the ark in faraway places like Ethiopia or Ireland. CBN spoke with one researcher who believes the ark might be a lot closer than people think.

