Pelosi Touts Her 'Humility', Lashes Out as She Steamrolls for Impeachment; Plus, Biden's Blow-Out in Iowa

WASHINGTON – For just the fourth time in history, the House of Representatives is moving to draw up articles of impeachment against a president, but at least one Democrat is warning his colleagues they're making a big mistake.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made the announcement in a televised speech on Monday.



"Sadly, but with confidence and humility," she said the president "leaves us no choice," arguing democracy is at stake. With a clear majority in the House, her impeachment effort is expected to pass.

At the White House a reporter asked the president if he fears impeachment will tarnish his legacy to which he replied "no" adding "it's a hoax, it's a hoax, it's a big fat hoax."

The president tweeted, "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate...We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify."

"So much for being prayerful and thoughtful," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) jabbed at Pelosi. "I think it's a sad day for this country. I think this whole thing is a joke," he continued.

Senator Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, also tweeted, "Salem witches got better deals than this."

Democrat Breaks Ranks, Warns His Party on Impeachment

Earlier this year Pelosi said impeachment had to be bipartisan, but all Republicans are united against it.

In an interview with CBN News Monday, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said, "I think it'll only be bipartisan in being opposed. That is to say, I think we'll see some Democrats vote no, and I think you'll see the Democrats that vote yes will have some serious questions to answer to their constituents."



He's right. Already Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew says he plans to vote against all articles of impeachment and warns Democrats to "be careful what you wish for."

Van Drew represents a district in New Jersey that voted for the president in 2016. Other Democrats in similar situations may follow his lead.

Pelosi Snaps at Reporter

Meanwhile, in her weekly press conference, a typically poised Pelosi got riled when journalist James Rosen asked if she hates the president.

Pointing her finger Pelosi cited her Catholic Faith.

"I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that," she said before walking off stage.

Trump responded to Pelosi on Twitter, saying he doesn't think she's praying for him at all. "She says she 'prays for the President.' I don't believe her, not even close."

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

In a Senate impeachment trial, Republicans will likely call House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who presided over the first round of impeachment hearings, as a witness.

Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine will also be under the microscope.

Biden's Bad Day in Iowa

On the campaign trail in Iowa, Joe Biden engaged in a heated exchange with a voter who suggested he helped his son get a sweetheart gig on the board of a Ukrainian company in exchange for access to the Obama administration.

Biden responded by cursing and calling the man a liar. Then he launched into a fiery response.

"That's not true. And no one has ever said that. No one has proved that," he said as he walked toward the man who stood to speak at the town hall event.

After challenging his questioner to a push-up contest and an IQ test, Biden claimed, "No one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion, and no one has ever said it."

As the heated exchange continued, Biden said, "You said I set up my son to work in an oil company. Isn't that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack."

What's Next for Impeachment

Back on Capitol Hill, the House Judiciary Committee will hear a report outlining findings against the president. The full House expects to vote on impeachment - possibly right before Christmas - setting up a January trial in the Senate.

And the big question: will this public show end up hurting moderate Democrats in the long run?