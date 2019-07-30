Democrat Debate LIVE Chat: CBN News Takes Your Questions on Night 1 of 2nd Debate

The second round of Democrat debates starts tonight with 20 presidential candidates facing off in groups of 10 over a two-night period. The debates will air on CNN July 30th and 31st starting at 8 p.m. EST.

The front runners appearing in tonight's debate include Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with Mayor Pete Buttigeig.



CBN News Washington correspondents and analysts Jenna Browder, John Jessup, David Brody, Abigail Robertson, Amber Strong, Eric Philips, Ben Kennedy, Gabe LaMonica and Dana Ritter will be live chatting BELOW, keeping you up to speed on all the action and standout moments during the two-night showdown.



Feel free to throw in a question to the group starting at 7:50 p.m. EST!

Night 1 lineup in alphabetical order: Gov. Steve Bullock (MO), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (IN), former Rep. John Delaney (MD), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (TX), Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), Marianne Williamson.



Night 2 lineup in alphabetical order: Sen. Michael Bennet (CO), former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Bill de Blasio (NY), Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), Gov. Jay Inslee (WA), and Andrew Yang.