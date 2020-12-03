Court Expedites Sidney Powell's Case: Will GA Voting Machines Be Audited Before Data Erased?

If you only follow the establishment media, you'll only see stories about how almost every case filed by President Trump's legal team has been rejected by the courts. But the legal battle they're fighting is destined to go through the appeals process no matter what. Now, one prominent lawyer has won an appeal to have her case heard quickly.

Attorney Sidney Powell, a former member of President Trump's legal team, wants to double-check voting machines in the state of Georgia.

Powell has just succeeded in her efforts to get a federal appeals court in Atlanta to grant an expedited review of her request for a temporary restraining order that would make Georgia election officials conduct a forensic audit of the Peach State's voting machines.

Powell believes Dominion Voting Systems machines are at the heart of an election fraud conspiracy that she says is connected to foreign regimes.

Bloomberg News reports a lower court judge refused her request, so Powell filed a new request on Wednesday on behalf of several Trump voters. In her written request, she said, "the stakes could not be higher" because "massive election fraud has occurred throughout the (state of) Georgia in this past November in the context of voting machines using Dominion software."

JustTheNews.com reports some counties in Georgia were on the verge of wiping the Dominion machines, which could erase evidence of wrongdoing, so that's one reason Powell filed for an expedited hearing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim lead of 12,600 ballots in Georgia.

As CBN News reported late last month, Powell has repeatedly said that she has the evidence to overturn the presidential election results. She told Fox News at the time, "First of all, I never say anything I can't prove. And President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections."

But a senior administration official told the Washington Examiner, "Sidney has made these claims, but she has not shown, to my knowledge, evidence to support them — not to the campaign and not to the White House."

Emergency Appeal to Stop PA's Efforts to Certify Election Results Filed with Justice Alito

On another front, Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell and five others filed an Emergency Application for a Writ of Injunction with Justice Samuel Alito of the Supreme Court, trying to stop Pennsylvania officials from continuing any efforts to certify the Commonwealth's election results or name state electors for Joe Biden, according to RedState.com.

Justice Alito handles emergency appeals from Pennsylvania.

Alito does have the authority under Supreme Court rules to issue an emergency injunction, and then refer the case to the entire court. He has been outspoken about the election process in Pennsylvania, including the actions of the state Supreme Court before and after the election.

Concerns Over Obama DHS 'Attempt to Penetrate the Georgia Secretary of State's Firewall' in 2016

Meanwhile, new concerns are being raised about the Obama administration's efforts to access Georgia's secretary of state's information network in 2016.

On Thursday, the government watchdog Judicial Watch announced it received 243 pages of records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that show the Obama administration scanned the election systems of Georgia, Alaska, Oregon, Kentucky, and West Virginia in 2016.

This action resulted in a letter from then-Georgia Secretary of State (now Governor) Brian Kemp to then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson accusing DHS of, "an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate the Georgia Secretary of State's firewall."

"The Obama DHS was caught scanning the Georgia Secretary of State's website in 2016 and these documents show that details about the controversy may have been 'overwritten,'" stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The records were produced in response to Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which asked for all records related to reported cyberattacks against the Georgia secretary of state's information network involving DHS, including investigative reports, memoranda, correspondence, and communications between October 1, 2016, and February 14, 2017.

