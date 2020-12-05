Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Trump Set to Rally in Georgia to Support Republicans in Runoff Elections

12-05-2020
CBN News
donaldtrump79

President Trump will be in Georgia on Saturday to campaign for both Republican senators facing runoff races. Even though they won the majority of the vote in their races on Nov. 3, they needed more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

Trump is due to arrive in Valdosta to show his support for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are seeking re-election. The "Victory Rally" will be held at Valdosta Regional Airport and is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Georgia Senate runoff races are already heating up with some big-name supporters.

Vice President Mike Pence was there Friday for a briefing on the coronavirus vaccine and then to rally voters for the GOP Senate candidates.

Pence attended a coronavirus briefing at the CDC's Atlanta-based office then took part in a rally for the Republican candidates. "We're going to save the Senate, and then we're going to save America," he declared.

Former president Barack Obama hosted a virtual rally for the two Democrat challengers. Obama voiced frustration he felt during his presidency when the Republican-controlled Senate stopped certain proposals.

"If the Senate is controlled by Republicans who are interested in obstruction and gridlock, rather than progress and helping people, they can block just about anything," he said.

Democrats hope their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, can flip Georgia's two senate seats in their runoff races against Perdue and Loeffler. That would leave the Senate with a 50-50 tie between Republicans and Democrats, and the next vice president of the United States would be the tiebreaker.

Republicans need at least one of those seats to guarantee their majority.

Joe Biden tweeted on Friday, "Georgia - our work isn't over yet. Register to vote by December 7th and lets flip the Senate."

Trump also tweeted "the best way to insure a Loeffler and Perdue victory is to allow signature checks in the presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win."

But accusations of compromised election security and voter fraud in the general election has led some Republicans to call for an election boycott.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel encouraged voters last Saturday to vote for the party's Senate candidates next month, despite their feelings that the race is fixed. 

Early voting begins on Dec. 14.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories