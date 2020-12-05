Trump Set to Rally in Georgia to Support Republicans in Runoff Elections

President Trump will be in Georgia on Saturday to campaign for both Republican senators facing runoff races. Even though they won the majority of the vote in their races on Nov. 3, they needed more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

Trump is due to arrive in Valdosta to show his support for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are seeking re-election. The "Victory Rally" will be held at Valdosta Regional Airport and is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Trump, Perdue & Loeffler announce 'Victory Rally' details for Saturday's presidential visit to Georgia. It's scheduled for 7pm at the Valdosta Airport. No mention of @GovKemp pic.twitter.com/DSy5q8D7ay — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 2, 2020

See you tomorrow night at 7PM, Valdosta, Georgia! https://t.co/Or9WioLiVk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

The Georgia Senate runoff races are already heating up with some big-name supporters.

Vice President Mike Pence was there Friday for a briefing on the coronavirus vaccine and then to rally voters for the GOP Senate candidates.

Pence attended a coronavirus briefing at the CDC's Atlanta-based office then took part in a rally for the Republican candidates. "We're going to save the Senate, and then we're going to save America," he declared.

Former president Barack Obama hosted a virtual rally for the two Democrat challengers. Obama voiced frustration he felt during his presidency when the Republican-controlled Senate stopped certain proposals.

"If the Senate is controlled by Republicans who are interested in obstruction and gridlock, rather than progress and helping people, they can block just about anything," he said.

Democrats hope their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, can flip Georgia's two senate seats in their runoff races against Perdue and Loeffler. That would leave the Senate with a 50-50 tie between Republicans and Democrats, and the next vice president of the United States would be the tiebreaker.

Republicans need at least one of those seats to guarantee their majority.

Joe Biden tweeted on Friday, "Georgia - our work isn't over yet. Register to vote by December 7th and lets flip the Senate."

Georgia — Our work isn’t over yet. Register to vote by December 7th, and let’s flip the Senate: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/zVooYCc615 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 4, 2020

Trump also tweeted "the best way to insure a Loeffler and Perdue victory is to allow signature checks in the presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win."

The best way to insure a @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found). Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

But accusations of compromised election security and voter fraud in the general election has led some Republicans to call for an election boycott.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel encouraged voters last Saturday to vote for the party's Senate candidates next month, despite their feelings that the race is fixed.

Early voting begins on Dec. 14.

