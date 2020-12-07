Trump Team to Examine Dominion Voting Machines in Michigan: 'BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS'

A judge has permitted review of more than two dozen electronic voting machines in Michigan's Antrim County, reportedly granting President Trump's legal team access to the software.

Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted on Sunday, "Michigan judge that gave Team Trump access to 22 Dominion voting machines to conduct a forensic audit TODAY!"

.@JennaEllisEsq on the Antrim County, Michigan judge that gave Team Trump access to 22 Dominion voting machines to conduct a forensic audit TODAY! pic.twitter.com/SbzGSIuKQx — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 6, 2020

That same day, Ellis revealed the legal team anticipates having results within a few days of the review.

"Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we'll have the results in about 48 hours, and that'll tell us a lot about these machines," Ellis said during an interview on "Fox & Friends."

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer issued the order on Friday and called for the safeguarding of Antrim's election information so "forensic images" could be obtained from the tabulators.

It is not known for certain what role the presidential race has in the forensic examination. That's because the order from Judge Elsenheimer originated from a dispute made by voter William Bailey who claims ballots were damaged during a recounting of a village marijuana proposal, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"The Court believes that confirming the accuracy, integrity and security of the electoral process is a greater public interest at this juncture than the potential than the potential future misuse of reversed engineered data," Elsenheimer wrote.

CBN News previously reported that a problem with the election computer program in Antrim County showed Joe Biden had won the most votes in that Republican stronghold. The votes were later flipped back to Trump after the computer error was exposed. A state official called it "a user error", but since then, many questions have arisen about the potential for manipulation of Dominion's voting machines.

Voting machine expert Prof. J. Alex Halderman from the University of Michigan said the Antrim case raises serious questions and it was especially concerning to him since the same program was used by so many other counties. "It's plausibly human error, but if a simple screw-up could cause these problems, that sounds like a technical design flaw," Halderman said.

Ellis also highlighted the problem that Antrim County suffered from an alleged malfunction during the election process.

"If you remember, this is the county that had the switch of 6,000 votes from President Trump to Joe Biden. And that was an unexplained and so-called glitch," she explained.

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted that the judge's ruling was a "BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS."

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020

Dominion equipment is used in the majority of Michigan counties and in states throughout the country.

