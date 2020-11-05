A Mess in Michigan: Computer Glitch in Program Used in 32 Counties, Plus 138,000 Sudden Votes for Biden

Officials in Michigan are taking a closer look at skewed election results in Republican-heavy Antrim County located in the northern part of the state that could add roughly 5,000 votes to the totals for President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate John James. And that's just the beginning of a problem that could involve dozens of other counties.

The Detroit Free Press reports Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, a Republican who ran unopposed and won a third four-year term Tuesday in the strongly GOP county, said results on electronic tapes and a computer card were accurate but then it appeared the results were somehow scrambled after the cards were transported in sealed bags from township precincts to county offices and downloaded onto a computer.

The newspaper reported Trump won the county in 2016 with around 62 percent of the vote compared with Hillary Clinton who received around 33 percent. Trump defeated Clinton by around 4,000 votes in the county.

But on Wednesday, county election results showed Democrat Joe Biden leading the President by a little more than 3,000 votes with 98 percent of the precincts reporting.

Officials did not check the results before they were posted. Later, Guy asked, "How could Democrats take over this county?"

Guy's staff are currently going back over the tapes containing the election results and recounting the numbers manually to make sure they're accurate.

Tom McMillin, a former state lawmaker from Oakland County and a member of the State Board of Education, told the Detroit Free Press that in his estimation both Trump and James could each receive a net gain of 4,000 to 5,000 votes. Other candidates would also be affected. And it goes much broader, potentially stretching to dozens of other counties.

So how did this happen? Guy said she's working with the company that keeps the election equipment to find out. It could have also happened due to an unspecified "human error."

Now, journalists, state officials, and others are also questioning if this error has occurred anywhere else. As the Red State's Nick Arama pointed out, "Seems why it happened is just as important as recounting to make sure the problem hasn't been duplicated elsewhere. While it was obvious in Antrim, which flagged the problem, it might not be as obvious elsewhere."

Joe Gumm, a local news anchor with KXXV-TV tweeted about the state's use of the same Election Source program, and how 33 other counties used that potentially compromised program to compile their vote totals.

"UPDATE: The Antrim County Clerk's Office in Michigan told me the election program it used (Election Source) had issues and the office is now reviewing 16,047 total votes. The source I spoke with said she believes 33 other counties used the program.

Political commentator Dennis Lennox is also questioning the vote totals from the other counties that also used the software.

"Trump did not lose #AntrimCounty in #Michigan. It is now confirmed that 32 other counties use the same software as Antrim County. He will get 6,000-plus votes out of Antrim. What about the other counties with the same software?" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, another glitch may also be responsible for the 138,339 votes that went to Biden in Michigan early Wednesday morning. The Federalist noted that "Biden somehow got all of the votes, and Trump got none, zero, in an overnight vote-dump."

Even though this error was found and reported by The Federalist's Sean Davis after checking the New York Times website, Twitter censored his tweet. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh also noted the 138,339 vote dump and Twitter users could neither like or share this information.

The Federalist reported the vote dump was the result of an alleged typo, an extra zero that had been tacked onto Biden's vote total in Shiawassee County, Michigan. The error was only found after Davis and other social media users noted how suspicious the vote totals looked.

