Ben Carson Says 'God is Still in Charge' After Becoming 'Desperately Ill' With COVID-19

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Friday said he "became desperately ill" with COVID-19 but hasn't given up hope because "God is still in charge."

Carson announced on Nov. 9 that he had tested positive for the infectious disease after he began experiencing symptoms indicative of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Carson praised President Trump, members of the White House medical team, and the remarkable doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, DC. for their care and compassion.



"President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point," Carson declared.

"I was extremely sick and initially took Oleander 4X with dramatic improvement. However, I have several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill. President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life."

He called attention to the systematic approach that's involved with distributing a safe vaccine to the public.

"People should recognize that there are a number of defined steps that legally have to be taken before vaccines are released to the public and trying to cause alarm by saying dangerous shortcuts were taken only serves to stoke fear," he said.

"While I am blessed to have the best medical care in the world (and I am convinced it saved my life), we must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible."

The 69-year-old has served as HUD Secretary since 2017 and was appointed to the White House coronavirus task force.

