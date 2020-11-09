HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Monday morning after Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, DC after he was experiencing symptoms indicative of the coronavirus. He is no longer at the hospital.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Coalter Baker, Carson's chief of staff, said in a statement to ABC News.

Carson attended an event at the White House last week for the election. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was present at the same event, announced last weekend that he had tested positive for the virus.

