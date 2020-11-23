Michigan State Board of Canvassers Certifies Win for Democrat Joe Biden

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers on Monday certified the election results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, the Associated Press reports.

The votes were not certified originally in Wayne County because two GOP canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, say they were pressured into certifying the results and they were not allowed fair access to the vote count.

Both signed affidavits claiming they felt bullied into backing their Democrat colleagues.

Palmer revealed that she was "chided" by coworkers for voting to not certify. She added that after the vote, "dozens of people" made disparaging remarks against her and members of her family.

"The comments made accusations of racism and threatened me and members of my family," she stated.

Hartmann declared that his vote against certification was followed by "public derision" from Democrat colleagues. "This conduct included specious claims that I was racially motivated in my decision," he said.

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers, which consists of two Republicans and two Democrats, planned to meet Monday afternoon. The Trump legal team called for an audit due to alleged voter fraud.

But, Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) said if there is a split 2-2 vote against certification, "It would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be. If they didn't have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It's never occurred before."

Republican member Norman Shinkle said he would vote against certifying the election results until an investigation was finalized.

The Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party contacted the board of canvassers on Saturday requesting that they suspend certification for 14 days and asked for an audit of the election results.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories