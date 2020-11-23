'Never Trumpers' Who Voted For Biden Could Be In For a Rude Surprise 

Conservatives who voted for Biden because they didn't like Donald Trump could be very surprised by the far-left agenda they helped install in the White House.

The so-called 'progressive wing' of the Democratic party is hoping a possible Biden administration delivers. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who as a young socialist honeymooned in the Soviet Union, says he expects to be happy with a Biden administration's progressive agenda.

Sanders told CNN, "I fully expect that the Biden administration will be advocating those proposals they agreed to."

And that should make conservatives concerned.

They'll find the wish list for Biden's agenda to be expensive, intrusive, and scary.

Terry Jeffrey, editor in chief at CNSNews.com, has studied Biden's campaign promises.

"He is proposing really to be a radical president. He's going to be far left. He's not moderate in terms of the policy promises he has made," Jeffrey said.

As President, Biden has said he wants to turn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision into federal law and to make it a part of taxpayer-funded healthcare.

He has promised to order insurance companies to cover sex-change operations.

Jeffrey says Biden is "going to issue an order, he says, on his first day in office that forces all public colleges and public schools to recognize the quote, unquote, gender of the person's choice or a student's choice and then let them play on the sports teams, use the locker rooms, use the restrooms of the sex they claim to be, not the sex they are anatomically or biologically."

Biden wants to prohibit anyone convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime from owning a firearm. A misdemeanor hate crime in some states can simply be advocating too strongly against the gay agenda.

Biden's transition team leader for media, Richard Stengel, has said he wants to redefine freedom of speech and wrote in the Washington Post that he thinks "hate speech" should be made a crime.

His possible choice for press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has been described by the Jewish Voice as an "anti-Israel radical."

The election results are still being disputed, and if elected Biden may not get much of anything through Congress, but he could still do a lot through executive orders.

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC's Meet The Press, "I think that Vice President Biden campaigned on an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda. He's going to make good on those commitments."

