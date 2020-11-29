Trump Blasts Judges Over Election Rulings: 'We Have so Much Evidence'

President Donald Trump criticized judges on Sunday for dismissing his legal actions over the 2020 election results and said he isn't sure if any cases will reach the Supreme Court.

"We're not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don't have standing," Trump said to Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures." "I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

Trump asks 'Where's Durham?' during first interview since the election https://t.co/UGEfXxRJkE || Sunday Morning Futures || 10:00 AM et. | Full interview rebroadcast today at 3:00 PM et. on Fox News Channel. — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) November 29, 2020

"You mean as president of the United States, I don't have standing? What kind of a court system is this?" Trump added.

A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results.

Republican US Rep. Mike Kelly and others challenged the validity of 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. The group of challengers filed a supplemental application for emergency relief shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Judge Ken Starr told Fox News that it's tough to tell if Trump's legal measures will be triumphant.

"It's difficult but I understand the president's frustration," Starr said. "The anecdotes are so numerous. The difficulty now is translating those allegations and intuitions and the reports into actual, admissible evidence in court."

President Trump contends that the high court must be "willing to make a real big decision."

"The problem is, it's hard to get into the Supreme Court," Trump said. "I've got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers that want to argue the case if it gets there."

"We're trying to put the evidence in, and the judges won't allow us to do it," he added. "We have so much evidence. You probably saw Wednesday last week we had a hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania...unbelievable witnesses, highly-respected people, that were truly aggrieved."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has begun to announce Cabinet members as he intends to take office in January.

"My mind will not change in six months," Trump stressed. "There was tremendous cheating here. If Republicans allow it to happen, you'll never have another Republican elected in the history of this country, at a Senate level or at a presidential level."

