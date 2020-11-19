President Trump and his legal team argue that Joe Biden did not win the election, saying they have evidence that a significant number of votes were flipped from Trump to Biden using unsecured vote-counting machines.

They also contend that many illegal ballots were allowed to be counted, changing the course of the election. For example, they say over 600,000 mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were improperly counted because they weren't verified.

Members of the legal team, like former Assistant US Attorney Sidney Powell, have said they have uncovered several "smoking guns" in the case.

READ Trump Team Promises 'Treasure Trove' in Election Legal Battle: Here's the Latest on GA, WI, MI, AZ and PA

On Thursday, November 19, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis will speak about their legal case and election investigation.

You Can Watch the Press Conference LIVE at Noon BELOW:

