Trump Holds Largest Radio Rally in US History, Talking with Rush Limbaugh

The Trump campaign announced that President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail today for the largest virtual rally in radio history on the Rush Limbaugh Show.
President Trump is hitting the airwaves to speak directly to the American people about the Trump Administration's record of Promises Made, Promises Kept.
Listeners will have the chance to ask the President questions.
The rally began at 12:00 pm Eastern Friday.
Limbaugh, who's battling advanced lung cancer, will also participate in the event.
You can listen to your favorite radio station or click here.
