Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will immediately enter isolation.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

The first lady also tweeted that she and the president are “feeling good” and she has postponed all upcoming engagements.

The announcement comes just hours after senior White House aid Hope Hicks confirmed she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She began experiencing symptoms following a rally in Minnesota and traveled with the president several times this week.

Trump’s physician said in a memo that both the president and the first lady are “well at this time” and will be staying at the White House.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter that he is praying for President Trump and Melania.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania” Pence Tweeted.

The president is 74, putting him at higher risk for serious complications from the virus.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the White House issued an updated schedule for Friday which consisted only of a phone call on “COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.” Trump had been scheduled to attend a rally in Sanford, Florida on Friday evening.

The positive results raise concerns that other high-level members of the government have also been exposed to the virus just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected some 7 million people and killed more than 205,000 in the US.

Trump has refused to wear a mask for months and criticized his opponent Joe Bien for regularly wearing a mask in public. Health professionals say wearing a mask is critical to reducing the spread of the virus.

“I don’t wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden at Tuesday night’s presidential debate. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

There was no immediate comment from the Biden Campaign on whether the candidate has been tested since attending the debate.

The president predicted on Thursday that the end of the pandemic was coming soon, and the US was “rounding the corner.”