House Rules Committee Meets Virtually on Removing U.S. Rep. Green from Committee Assignments

The House Rules Committee met on Wednesday afternoon for a virtual hearing on H. Res. 72 on removing freshman GOP lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from certain standing committees within the House of Representatives.

As CBN News has reported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday rebuked Greene for her embrace of "loony lies and conspiracy theories" which he called a "cancer for the Republican Party."

In a statement first reported by The Hill, McConnell blasted the far-right Georgia lawmaker for several conspiracy theories she has promoted.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party," said McConnell.

Greene shot back on Twitter, saying: "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country."

House Republicans have been mostly quiet about a mounting move by Democrats to oust Greene over her questionable statements and social media posts that resurfaced last week.

House Democrats are threatening to force a vote to remove Greene from her congressional appointments if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't oust her first.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said in a statement Wednesday saying that after speaking to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), "it is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments."

A McCarthy aide said he would discuss the situation with his GOP colleagues.

Republicans had appointed Greene to the Education and Labor Committee, a decision that drew especially harsh criticism because of her suggestions that school shootings in Connecticut and Florida could be hoaxes. She's also on the Budget Committee.

Jewish groups have also condemned Greene, calling some of her statements anti-Semitic.

The Republican Jewish Coalition said they are offended by Greene's behavior.

"We are offended and appalled by her comments and her actions," their statement read. "We opposed her as a candidate and continue to oppose her now. She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter."

Watch the House Rules Committee hearing below.

