Pelosi Refuses to Answer Reporter's Question: Is a 15-Week-Old Unborn Baby a Human Being?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected a question from a reporter on Thursday when she was asked whether a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being.

The question was regarding the upcoming Supreme Court review of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The high court is expected to hear the case this fall.

Julia Johnson, a CNS News reporter, asked Pelosi the question during her weekly press conference.

"Let me just say that I'm a big supporter of Roe vs. Wade," Pelosi replied. "I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman's right to choose."

Not sure if y'all saw this yet, but that's Pelosi absolutely dodging my question pic.twitter.com/RNvnkFNJKf — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) June 17, 2021

The reporter, however, wasn't going to let the speaker off the hook.

"Is it a human being?" the reporter asked again.

Without responding, Pelosi pointed to another reporter in the room to ask a question.



As CBN News reported, the Mississippi case does not directly challenge the legal right to an abortion, but it could lay the groundwork for more restrictions. And if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, abortion would then become a state issue.

With more conservative Supreme Court justices now on the court, pro-life advocates are hopeful that our nation will get a step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List explained, "Ultimately the hope is that the Supreme Court will take the handcuffs off the states and allow them to pass laws that reflect the values of the people that live there."

Only one abortion clinic remains operational in Mississippi and that owner said procedures are performed up to 16 weeks gestation.

