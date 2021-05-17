Supreme Court to Consider 'Landmark' 15-Week Abortion Ban and It Could Be a Game-Changer

The U.S. Supreme Court made a bold move Monday, saying it will determine whether states can ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The decision to review the law stems from a ruling in Mississippi from 2018 when then-Gov. Phil Bryant signed the nation's toughest restriction on abortion.

The legislation was designed to protect unborn children and the health of pregnant mothers. But U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves stopped the law from taking effect.

Reeves ruled that Mississippi's 15-week ban was unconstitutional because it would prohibit access to abortion before the unborn baby could survive outside the pregnant woman's body.

In 2019, Reeves also blocked a law banning most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy. Some consider "viability" to be around 23 or 24 weeks.

But with more conservative Supreme Court justices now on the court, pro-life advocates are hopeful that our nation will get a step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Kristen Waggoner with Alliance Defending Freedom tweeted, "Today the Supreme Court agreed to hear a major abortion case. Every human life is valuable. And the majority of Americans support commonsense laws like Mississippi's, which protects unborn children and their mothers. We're hopeful the Supreme Court will agree."

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) also tweeted his support of the measure on Monday.

"This is a huge step forward in the work that has been done over decades to protect the life of every child starting in the womb. I hope you'll join me in praying for the outcome that respects every human life. #ProLife"

And the Susan B. Anthony List shared the news on Twitter writing, "#SCOTUS to review Mississippi 15-week abortion ban. This is a landmark opportunity for the Supreme Court to recognize the right of states to protect unborn children from the horrors of painful late-term abortions. - @marjoriesba."

One abortion clinic remains operational in Mississippi and that owner said procedures are performed up to 16 weeks gestation.