Trump Blasts Former Attorney General Bill Barr for Failing to Investigate Election Fraud Claims

President Trump is blasting his former attorney general Bill Barr, saying Barr "really let down the American people" for not doing enough to investigate election fraud claims.

Trump made the comments after it was revealed that Barr had been interviewed for a soon-to-be-released book about the final days of Trump's presidency in which Barr reportedly calls Trump's claims of election fraud "bull****".

In a statement released Sunday, Trump said, "RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people. Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn't see what was wrong with it. Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where's Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration."

"It's people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed. He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate," the former president said.

Trump also expanded on his election fraud claims, pointing to several ongoing investigations in key swing states.

"If there was no fraud, why are Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and other States spending so much time and effort on exposing the fraud? We already know that:

101,789 'obsolete' voters on the rolls in Georgia, including 18,486 dead people

Ballot batches off by up to 17.5 percent in Maricopa County, Arizona

'Massive' chain of custody problems with drop boxes in Georgia, missing hundreds of thousands of records for months after the election

Thousands of ballots 'wheeled in through the back door' in Fulton County days after the election

'Double feeding' ballots in Fulton County, Georgia...

Nearly 200,000 illegal 'indefinitely confined' votes in Wisconsin that violated Voter ID law

Election law changes were not authorized by the State Legislatures, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution."

'Betrayal'

Barr was interviewed for the book titled "Betrayal" which was authored by ABC News's Jonathan Karl and is scheduled for release this November. The Atlantic published an excerpt from the book on Sunday.

As CBN News reported last December, Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Barr directly contradicted Trump's claims that the election was "rigged" against him.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents worked to follow up specific complaints and information they'd received, including using voting machines to change vote tallies, but he said they uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP.

'The Crime of the Century'

At a campaign-style event in Wellington, Ohio Saturday, Trump repeated his claim of election fraud, calling it "the crime of the century."

“This was the scam of the century and this was the crime of the century," he told the audience.

"The 2020 presidential election was rigged,” he said. “We won that election in a landslide.”

The event was held to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump.

Trump is planning a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. He'll hold another rally in Florida over the July Fourth weekend unattached to a midterm candidate and will travel to the southern border in the coming week to protest Biden's immigration policies.

The former president has said he is committed to helping Republicans regain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. He has alluded to running in the 2024 presidential election, but so far, has not made an official announcement.

Trump told CBN News last week he's "unhappy with what's going on" in the country since Biden took over.

"I look at the border where people are coming in by the millions. It's going to be by the millions very soon, it already is. I look at other things, how our country is really America last. I was America first," the former president said. "I look at it and I see what's happening and I'm not happy about it, so we'll make that decision, and I think people will be very happy with the decision I make."