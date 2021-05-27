The $6 Trillion Man? Biden's Budget Would Make U.S. Taxpayers Pay for Abortions in Far-Left Spending Plan

President Joe Biden will send a clear message on Friday when he releases his proposed 2022 $6 trillion budget to Congress. His message? He wants U.S. taxpayers to fund abortions at a time when Republican-led states are ramping up restrictions on it and when the U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Several media outlets are reporting Biden's budget would cause the highest sustained level of federal spending since World War II as the president looks to fund his ever-increasing progressive agenda investing in education, infrastructure, and fighting climate change.

Politico reports Biden is also expected to leave out the Hyde Amendment as well as any other pro-life acknowledgments in his spending proposal in a move to try to please progressives and abortion activists.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The Hyde amendment is a decades-old bipartisan policy that has been included in federal spending bills for roughly 40 years to prevent taxpayer funds from paying for abortions. Biden's exclusion of Hyde would largely be a token confrontation due to the Democrat Party's narrow majority in Congress, and no clear winning edge in the Senate.

As CBN News reported in 2019, in his many years as a senator, he was for it. But suddenly then-candidate Biden flip-flopped on the issue saying he wanted to get rid of the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions. This surprised many Democrats including some of the then-former vice president's aides.

"Just as I've never attempted to impose my views on anyone else as to when life begins, I have never attempted to impose my view on who should pay for it if people fundamentally disagree with the position we take," Biden said at the time. "But folks, but folks times have changed. I don't think these guys are gonna let up."

He shifted his position, he said, while crafting his healthcare plan, as more and more states pass laws protecting the unborn.

"I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the healthcare they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right," he said.

Politico reports any effort of doing away with the Hyde Amendment this year would likely fail due to moderate Senate Democrats wanting to keep the ban in place.

But this hasn't stopped Congress from trying. In March, the House approved the massive $2 trillion COVID relief bill with Hyde notably absent.

Before Biden's budget is released, the Susan B. Anthony List and other pro-life groups have targeted him for changing his position on federal funding for abortion after decades of supporting it as one of Delaware's senators.

We are deeply concerned that these longstanding, bipartisan, consensus amendments will soon be out the window if the Biden administration and pro-abortion Democrats have their way," Mallory Quigley, the spokesperson for SBA List, said in a letter obtained by Politico.

Along with the abortion issue, Biden's $6 trillion budget would also lead to massive deficit spending. By comparison, President Trump's budget released in February of 2020 proposed $4.8 trillion in spending, and even that proposal was high, anticipating a $1 trillion deficit.