Democrats Campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's High Stakes Recall Election

The California election has national consequences and Democrats are circling the wagons in the homestretch.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is in the fight of his life with an upcoming recall election set to begin Tuesday.

"The contrast and the stakes could not be higher. This election is a matter of life and death," Newsom said. "Public health is on the ballot."

President Joe Biden is among the Democrat's heavy hitters rushing to Newsom's side ahead of the special election. Last week, it was Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newsom won the 2018 Gubernatorial election with a whopping 62 percent of the vote. But he has faced intense backlash for his restrictive COVID-19 policies and record wildfires more over the past two years.

Gov. Newsom has 46 challengers including former Olympic Gold Medalist Caitlyn Jenner and businessman John Cox, campaigning with a bear by his side.

But popular conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is leading by far.

"The first thing I'm going to do is repeal the requirement for state workers that they have to be tested once a week and they have to wear a mask," Elder said.

A win for Elder could also mean Democrats will lose their majority in the U.S Senate - if there's a vacancy.

Still, the latest polls appear to be on Newsom's side.

According to the polling website "FiveThirtyEight," about 56 percent of California voters want to keep him in office.

If more than 50 percent of Californians vote to recall Newsom, the opponent with the most votes will be the Golden State's next governor.

