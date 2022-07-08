Biden Signs Pro-Choice Executive Order as Abortion Clinics Close and States Battle Over Unborn Lives

President Biden took executive action today to promote access to abortion, sending pro-choice directives to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services. The White House's goal is to ensure access to federally approved abortion drugs and to guarantee travel across state lines to access abortion clinics.

But Biden said it's ultimately up to Congress to do something about abortion. On Friday, he reiterated what he told Democratic governors last week, saying the main objective will be new nationwide abortion laws. “Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” he said.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini responded to Biden's move saying, "It is tragic that this administration is using its power to push for more and more painful abortions which harm women and take innocent lives. Of particular concern is the administration's effort to push chemical abortion which carries significant health risks to women, even more than surgical abortion. Our nation today faces significant challenges, not enough abortion is not one of them."

Meanwhile, individual states are taking pro-abortion legal action after the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The high court decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, 13 of which have already initiated so-called 'trigger laws' banning the procedure.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) signed an executive order Wednesday to protect both abortion providers as well as women who cross state lines to get an abortion. NC is an outlier state in the South that could see a surge of women from surrounding states who want to have abortions.

"Your zip code should not determine your rights," said Gov. Cooper. "For now, it's up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care. And in North Carolina, they still can."

Colorado's Governor signed a similar executive order to protect women and abortion clinics from being disciplined, saying the state won't cooperate with other states' abortion investigations. Lawyers there are already preparing for intense legal battles.

"Those kinds of prosecutions are going to look like first-degree murder, secondary murder, manslaughter," Colorado Criminal Defense Attorney Jason Flores-Williams claimed. "Then you have all the providers who are assisting – you've got aiding and abetting of those crimes, which are also very serious crimes."

In Mississippi, protestors clashed Thursday outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization, which was the state's only abortion clinic. Mississippi's trigger law has closed the clinic's doors for good, leading to a scuffle outside the facility.

"If they would come to the repentance of the acknowledging truth – that you are the King of Kings," prayed one protestor through a bullhorn. Pro-choice protestors replied, saying they don't believe in God. Others exclaimed that 'men are evil.'

The clinic will move to New Mexico, although it is appealing the law to the state's supreme court.

Another legal case is taking shape in Kentucky where two abortion clinics are in circuit court trying to block the state's near-total ban on abortion. A judge issued a temporary restraining order stopping the ban last week. If granted, the injunction would suspend the state law while the case is litigated.

In states like Florida, Ohio, and Texas, abortion bans or restrictions have taken effect. For example, Florida has a new restriction against abortion after the unborn person has developed for 15 weeks.

Liberty Counsel's Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "In light of the historic win overturning Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court, the fight to protect human life has only begun. This is an historic opportunity to protect human life and stop the brutal dismemberment of helpless children. America needs to be a safe sanctuary to protect all human life no matter their stage in life or circumstances."

