Here's Where Abortion Is on the Ballot in the 2022 Midterms

Abortion is set to play a key role in today's midterm elections.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this year, voters in five states will now get the chance to weigh in on the matter. Some states are seeking to restrict abortion, while others are trying to protect it.

Democrats have tried to make it a national issue with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning for abortion in various states.



Vice President Kamala Harris holds a diagram of abortion, voting and LGBTQ+ issues while talking about reproductive rights, Oct. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Here's where the biggest battles are taking place on the state level:

In Michigan, a proposed amendment would create a right to "reproductive freedom," allowing women the option to choose an abortion.

On the California ballot, an amendment would make abortion a "fundamental right." Vermont has a similar measure.



Voters will decide on abortion ballot measures in multiple states on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

In Montana, voters will decide whether infants who survive an abortion would be given status as "legal persons."

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, where abortion is already banned, a measure would ensure the state constitution does not "protect a right to abortion."

Tim Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told CBN's Faith Nation that while abortion advocates mobilized more quickly after the Dobbs decision, pro-life voters are now fully engaged.

"Immediately what we saw following the Dobbs decision in late June was the political left very animated and mobilized throughout the summer and early fall," Head said. "But we've seen a significant in uptick in those pro-life voters becoming very animated and mobilized in late September and October. So I'd say at this time they're very similar, kind of equivalent impacts across the country."

Meanwhile, one border city in New Mexico with 40,000 residents has just voted to ban abortion:

Breaking: Late last night the city commission in Hobbs, NM — a city of 40k on the TX/NM border — banned abortion. Antiabortion activists were anticipating a Texas abortion clinic reopening there. We could see this tactic deployed in border towns across the country. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) November 8, 2022

But in August, voters in Kansas defeated a proposed pro-life amendment to the state constitution.