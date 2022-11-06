Join the CBN News Team for LIVE Coverage of ELECTION 2022 Tuesday Night

Join the CBN News team Tuesday night for LIVE coverage of the midterm elections Tuesday night.

It will be easy for you to find the CBN News livestream with multiple options for you to tune in. LIVE coverage will carried on the CBN News app, CBN News Channel, CBNNews.com, CBN News YouTube page, and CBN News Facebook page from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am Eastern.

John Jessup, Caitlin Burke and David Brody will host Election 2022 LIVE from CBN Headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.

CBN News correspondents will be at the White House and Capitol Hill for reaction. They will also be in the field giving you the latest from several key races, including the Pennsylvania Senate race.

We'll also have interactive maps highlighting the battles for control of the House, Senate, and more, so check out the CBN News Election Center for those maps, along with reporting you might not find anywhere else.