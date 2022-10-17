Poll: Republicans on Track to Take Back U.S. House, Economy Named As #1 Concern of Voters

With the congressional midterms now just 21 days away, a weekend CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Republicans are on track to take back the U.S. House of Representatives.

The latest predictions show Republicans could win 224 seats to the Democrats 211.

The issue of biggest concern to voters is the economy.

The poll of registered voters shows most see the economy as getting worse, and they're holding the Democrats responsible.

Key takeaways from the poll include:

48 percent believe Democratic policies have harmed the economy.

Only 29 percent say they've helped;

While 23 percent aren't sure.

Former President Barack Obama is heading to the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the coming weeks to try to give a boost to Democrats on the ballots.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll updated on Oct. 11, 55% of Americans disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

Low presidential approval ratings often indicate big losses for the party in power.

Meanwhile, House Republicans rolled out their midterm agenda late last month. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told a packed audience in Washington County near Pittsburgh, PA, that Republicans have a blueprint for the country. He laid out a platform that includes securing the southern border, reeling in inflation, and bringing down crime rates.

As CBN News reported, in a country changed by COVID, growing inflation, and culture wars, it should come as no surprise that a great alignment is taking place in politics, too. The Democrat Party, long considered the party of the non-college-educated working middle class in America, has seen the GOP taking its place.

Even so-called middle-class champions like Bernie Sanders see the problem.

"The truth is that the middle class of this country is falling further and further behind. Wages are not keeping up with inflation," Sanders said.

Some high-profile Democrats are leaving the party too. Last week, former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she has left the Democratic Party, denouncing the political party and its leadership who she called "an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

Gabbard, 41, explained that she had been a lifelong Democrat, but now called on fellow Democrats to join her.

"Now, I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that these so-called woke Democratic ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me," Gabbard said as her Twitter video ended.

