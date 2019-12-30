'Her First Sunrise from Heaven': Pastor Tony Evans' Wife Lois Passes Away

Pastor Tony Evans announced via Facebook that his wife Lois passed away on the morning of Dec. 30 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Evans, the senior pastor at the Oak Cliff Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, wrote that his wife was surrounded by family when she passed away.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven."

"I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

Lois Evans had been battling biliary cancer. On Oct. 25, Dr. Evans wrote on Instagram that chemotherapy and radiation were no longer options for his wife but they were still believing God for supernatural healing.

Despite her health concerns, Lois was still attending church and worship events.

Bible teacher and Christian actress Priscilla Shirer, who is Tony and Lois Evans' daughter, wrote on Instagram, "Goodnight my beautiful, beloved Mommy."

The Evans' son, Christian music artist Anthony Evans, Jr. posted, "I love you forever Mommy."



The Urban Alternative was co-founded by the Evans' in 1981. Lois is credited with helping to organize, develop and expand the outreach of the ministry.

Dr. Evans wrote that Lois exceeded the doctors' expectations and that their prayers were answered since she is no longer suffering.

"Lois lived beyond medical expectations, not once, but over and over again. God has been so kind to give us more time to make wonderful memories."

Dr. Evans wrote that the family is grateful for all those who have prayed for his wife and the family during these difficult times.

"Thank you for your continued prayers for our family as we grieve, and also for your patience as we finalize our plans to honor her life."