'We Stay Close to God': Tony Evans and Family Remain Strong as Wife Lois Continues Cancer Battle

Pastor Tony Evans shared an update about his wife Lois' battle with biliary cancer.

Religion News Service reports that all of the Evans' family members are "totally resting on the supernatural" to heal Lois Evans and her rare form of cancer.

"Because we have a strong faith, we are stable in the midst of instability and uncertainty. We stay close to each other as a family and we stay close to God," the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor said.

"Over the last week and a half there has been a slight improvement that was unexpected even by the doctors. So we're just trusting God in the middle of that and taking it day by day. We're believing for a miracle, but we trust Him regardless," he continued.

On Oct. 25, Dr. Evans, 70, wrote on Instagram that chemotherapy and radiation were no longer options for his wife.

Lois Evans co-founded "The Urban Alternative" with her husband in 1981. She is credited with helping to organize, develop and expand the outreach of the ministry.

As a result, Dr. Evans' preaching now spans the world according to his website. His radio broadcasts are aired on more than 1,400 stations in over 130 countries.

Despite her health concerns, Lois is still attending church and worship events.

The Evans' son, Anthony Evans Jr., posted a photo of his mother standing in the front row during a church service.

THIS is my mother @loisievans this weekend in the front row at church. I don't know about you...but NOTHING IN THIS PICTURE says NO HOPE!

Bible teacher and Christian actress Priscilla Shirer, who is Tony and Lois Evans' daughter, shared a video of her mother being honored by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mommy being honored by all of her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

The Evans family has endured a lot of tragedy. Last year, the family grieved publicly over the sudden and stunning death of Dr. Evans' niece, Wynter Evans Pitts, who was still a young mother.

Family and friends ask for continued prayers and remain hopeful of God's intervention during these difficult times.

"So we're just trusting God and taking it day by day. We're believing for a miracle, but we trust him regardless," Dr. Evans said.