It's Christmas, so an Elementary School Invited a Drag Queen Prostitute, Naturally

NEWS ANALYSIS

You can file this one in the "you have got to be kidding me" file. We wish we were.

But it looks like 2019 will go down in the history as the year of the drag queens took over story hour at libraries across the country. Now an Austin, Texas elementary school has gone one step farther by inviting a drag queen prostitute under the school district's new radical sex education initiative. However, the school is being accused of either ignoring or failing to carry out a full background check on the person they invited.

The Family Research Council (FRC) reports the Blackshear Fine Arts Academy invited Miss Kitty Litter ATX (real name David Robinson) to spend time with the school's children even though he was reportedly charged with breaking the law as a prostitute.

According to the FRC, in texts to Roger Grape, the school librarian, Robinson admitted that he might not pass the school background check.

"The guidelines for submission automatically disqualify me if the deferred adjudication for prostitution is considered a conviction... so I don't know if it's ethical to submit," he wrote.

"So either the school didn't go through with the background check — or ignored it altogether. Either option is equally distressing," writes the FRC's Tony Perkins.

The drag queen reportedly spent the entire day at the school, walking in dressed head-to-toe as a woman at 7:25 am, even though the book-reading was scheduled for 11:00 am. FRC says he didn't leave until right before the final bell at 2:11 pm.

"Usually, the fact that a district is willing to host one of these drag queen events is sickening enough. Imagine finding out that the person they invited wasn't even vetted — or worse, a confirmed sex trafficker. Schools are supposed to be safe learning spaces, not a catwalk for prostitutes," Perkins noted on the FRC website.

"Their actions would suggest that Austin officials are more interested in the sexual exploitation of kids than their actual wellbeing. In any classroom, including this one, the only thing these drag queens should be reading are the directions to the nearest exit," Perkins continued.

As CBN News reported back in April, another participant at a Drag Queen Story Time event in Houston, 32-year-old Albert Garza, was convicted of multiple sexual assaults against four young children (ages 4, 5, 6, and 8) in 2004. He was incarcerated and is listed as a "high-risk sex offender."

That man was part of a local drag queen group called the "Space City Sisters" who were invited by the Houston Public Library to read stories to little children during an event promoted as "Drag Queen Story Hour." The convicted sex offender served as a greeter for the event, according to LifeSite News. Activists later uncovered that the man had worked as a transgender prostitute and a porn actor.

CBN News has reached out to the Austin Independent School District for comment on this story. As of the time of publication, we had not heard back.