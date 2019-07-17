Chick-fil-A Manager 'Jumps into Action' Helping 96-Year-Old WWII Veteran Change Tire

Another Chick-fil-A employee is being recognized for his act of kindness toward an elderly customer.

Daryl Howard, manager of the Chick-fil-A Quarterfield location in Severn, Maryland, helped a customer known as "Mr. Lee," a 96-year-old World War II veteran.

Mr. Lee, who's a regular customer of the restaurant, came up to the counter and said he had a flat tire. He had parked the car but had no one with him to help change the tire.

"He was shaking, almost in tears saying he barely made it to the store on three tires because one was bad," Rudy Somoza, another manager, told CNN.

"As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now," Somoza told the cable network. "So, Daryl jumped into action without hesitation."

Within 15 minutes, the tire was changed and Mr. Lee was on his way.

"Howard enjoys helping people," Somoza said.

"His action of kindness was beautiful. Daryl has always been so helpful to anyone in need and deserves this recognition," he added.

Somoza told the network that Mr. Lee came back and thanked Howard again.

"Thank you, Daryl. God bless your heart," Chick-fil-A employee Sarah Wagner said, according to television station WJZ.

As CBN News reported last month, a Georgia Chick-fil-A employee leaped through the restaurant's drive-in window to save the life of a choking child.

Logan Simmons noticed the 6-year-old getting having difficulty as he stood by the open drive-thru window at the restaurant located in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Immediately, his instinct to help kicked in and the young man threw himself out the window to help the child.

In 2018, Chick-fil-A became the third-largest fast-food restaurant. It has more than 2,000 locations in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

The restaurant chain's corporate philosophy can best be summed up in a quote from founder S. Truett Cathy (1921-2014) that is prominently placed on the company's website.

"We should be about more than just selling chicken. We should be a part of our customers' lives and the communities in which we serve."