Ousted Miss Michigan: 'It's Harder to Come Out as Conservative Than Gay'

Just a week after Kathy Zhu was stripped of her Miss Michigan crown by Miss World America (MWA) pageant officials because of her tweets that the organization claimed were "inappropriate," she strengthened her resolve telling an audience of Trump supporters, "It's harder to come out as conservative than gay."

As CBN News reported, the MWA took away Zhu's crown over several social media posts that the organization said contained offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content.

Zhu, 20, said that MWA disapproved over her tweet about refusing to wear an Islamic headscarf after a Muslim woman tried to 'forcibly' put a hijab on her head during World Hijab Day at her college campus in 2018.

Townhall.com reports Zhu argued that the Islamic headscarf is used to oppress women in certain Muslim countries, saying, "There is a 'try a hijab on' booth at my college campus. So you're telling me that it's now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?"

MWA also took issue when Zhu tweeted, "Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community before blaming others," according to the Detroit Free Press.

Zhu serves as the vice president of the College Republicans student group at the University of Michigan. The former Miss Michigan told a group of Bloomfield, Michigan Republicans about her "coming out" as a conservative in high school, according to the website Michigan Live.

"After I came out as a conservative, which I think is very hard to do nowadays – it's harder than coming out as openly gay," she told the group. "Ever since junior year, I've been ridiculed online, bullied online, on Twitter and Facebook. … People (told me) I was a white supremacist, even though I'm Asian. I don't know why that's even a thing."

Zhu said she has mostly received support during the controversy which has been reported by several media outlets.

She said she stands behind her comments and would refuse the crown if the MWA reversed its decision.

"If they were to (offer the crown back) I wouldn't want to take it," she told Michigan Live. "I would rather be real about my stances and my beliefs than to than to back down and say, 'yeah, I'll accept this crown.'"

Zhu said she likes President Trump because he expresses what he believes.

"I think that Trump is a very big role model for a lot of people because he openly expresses what he believes in," Zhu said. "I think that for me to stand here as an Asian-American, to come here and say, 'I am a conservative, I support Trump,' I guess the left finds it hysterical that I'm doing this, but a lot of people have reached out to me and said 'you inspired me to be a conservative,' and I'm so glad I was able to do that."