'Angels Caught Me and Jesus Loves Me': Boy Thrown From Mall of America Balcony Walks Again

A 5-year-old "miracle" boy who was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America continues to improve and is walking now.

Landen Hoffman was shopping with his mother and friends on April 12 when he was thrown over the rail of a balcony by 24-year-old attacker Emmanuel Aranda.

Due to the impact, Landen suffered massive head trauma and fractured bones in his arm and legs.

According to a Nov. 22 post on the family’s GoFundMe page, Landen's condition has improved from continuous physical therapy and he is walking evenly with both legs.

Also he has returned to school with his brother and sister.

CBN News previously reported that Landen left the hospital in September after completing inpatient rehabilitation.

Landen's mother wrote that he is a strong and happy boy with a kind heart.

"Landen loves life and Jesus! He tells people all the time when they get hurt, 'don't worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I'm ok and you will be too!'"

He has positive memories from his time in the hospital and for the people who took care of him. Follow-up doctor appointments are even considered fun.

The family is overjoyed to see so many people following Landen's progress and the endless prayers he has received.

They posted, "Landen knows people all over the world are praying for him and he loves all the cards he keeps getting in the mail. His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others!"

Landen's road to recovery isn't over, but his family is thankful for the support and encouragement as they overcome the obstacles that lie ahead.

So far, the family has raised $1,054,770 toward their $1 million goal to help cover the cost of medical treatments and rehabilitative programs.

"Thank you so much for praying us home and please continue to pray for complete recovery as we are still healing!"

Aranda was sentenced on June 3 and will serve 19 years in prison. Landen's family did not attend the hearing but said they forgive him and will continue to pray for him.